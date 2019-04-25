Former MP Sebastian Paul accuses Tovino of casting his maiden vote, actor gives fitting reply!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.13 am April 25 2019, 12.13 am

Tovino Thomas is undoubtedly having the best time of his career right now. The actor is basking in the success of the recently released film Lucifer and he also has close to eight projects in different stages of production currently. It is also no secret that the actor has a huge fan following. Thus, he makes sure that he sets a good precedent for all the people who follow him. Tovino posted on his social media account that ‘voting is not just our right, it is our responsibility’.

While this attracted many to get inspired, many asked him why he looked sleep deprived. Not just that, former MP Paul alleged that actors Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas have cast their first vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. This obviously enraged Tovino and he replied saying this is not the first time he is voting and that he has been voting since the time he reached the correct age. He also wrote that he drove from Tenkasi to Irinjalakuda after a shoot for around seven hours and waited in the queue since 6:15 am. He even informed everyone that he was the first one to vote in his polling station. Soon after this Sebastian made another post apologizing to the actor and Tovino replied to it in a loving manner. They both have deleted their earlier posts from their accounts.

We sure do love Tovino even more now! Kerala had its voting round yesterday and actors like Tovino, Mohanlal, and Mammootty were seen casting their vote too. All of them even took to their social media accounts and posted their inked figure pictures!