Freak Penne: Oru Adaar Love’s new track gets a thumbs down

Right from the beginning, even the smallest update on Omar’s upcoming campus love story Oru Adaar Love has called for attention. The main reason for this is the film’s heroine Priya Prakash Varrier, who turned into a star overnight gaining 1 million followers on Instagram, thanks to her classy wink in the song Maanikya Malaraiya Poovi. The debutante went onto be known as the ‘winking beauty’ and gained nationwide popularity.

Seven months later though, the love for the actress isn’t the same. The film’s next track Freak Penne has been released on YouTube, and is becoming a topic of hot discussion in Mollywood. Though the video has already gone past 8 million views, it is creating a record for the maximum number of dislikes ever recorded with 637K thumbs down as opposed to just 121K likes.

When netizens were questioned about why this has been happening, they were immediate to respond that Priya Prakash Varrier’s attitude is the main reason for the downfall, apart from some saying that the lyrics of the song are a little too modern for common folk to accept. Adding fuel to the fire, the film’s director Omar has come forward openly in a recent interview, requesting the audiences not to kill his film in the name of the actress. Omar explained that this is an ambitious project involving a lot of young artistes, and disapproving the film just because one name isn’t fair.

Let’s wait and watch what happens when the film hits the theatres.