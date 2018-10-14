Friendly favour: Karthi lends his voice for Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2

Ever since the start of the Nadigar Sangam quarrels, Vishal and Karthi are two names that have always been heard together. The two actors have become close friends over time, and hold respectable positions in the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam. In addition to that, Karthi was the first guest on Vishal’s brand new TV show Naam Iruvar, which focusses on ringing social issues and encourages audiences to join hands to help the needy.

As the cherry on the cake, Karthi has come forward to provide the voiceover introduction for Sandakozhi-2, Vishal’s commercial entertainer which hits the screens this Thursday. The film required a voice to recap the incidents from the first instalment, for which they felt Karthi’s voice is an apt choice.

Director Lingusamy mentioned the same at the media meet of the film last night, and also thanked the actor on Twitter.

My special & sincere thanks to @Karthi_Offl for providing the voice over to #Sandakozhi2 & for being a part of our team brother..! — Lingusamy (@dirlingusamy) October 13, 2018

Sandakozhi-2 comes forward as a film in the comfort zone once again for Vishal, who is known for his commercial action entertainers. It arrives after the blockbuster success of Irumbu Thirai earlier this year, a stylish action thriller that went on to gross more than 60 crores at the box office. The actor is currently shooting for Ayogya, the official remake of NTR’s Temper. He has also signed up a debutant director Anand for his new film, which will go on floors sometime next year.