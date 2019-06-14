Lmk June 14 2019, 2.10 pm June 14 2019, 2.10 pm

The talented and pretty Amala Paul is on a roll with back-to-back substantial films. She has lined up a streak of female-oriented films and is also doing films with big stars and directors. Aadai, Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver are the kind of films wherein she holds all the spotlight, while her recently announced film with Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Ponniyin Selvan adaptation are two other noteworthy additions to her resume.

Aadai will be her next release and the makers are looking at an appropriate date in July. The film has been certified with an ‘A’ rating by the censors. According to industry insiders, Aadai will be highly controversial and generate a lot of debate and discussion, once it’s released. This Rathna Kumar film seems to be high on shock value, and is said to have Amala Paul’s career-best performance!

Adho Andha Paravai Pola is an action film in which Amala portrays the character a bold social activist. It will follow Aadai to theatres; the TN theatrical rights of the film were recently sold to Libra Productions. We hear that the rights were sold for Rs 2.5 crores.

The shoot of Cadaver is on the verge of completion; Amala Paul is not just the leading face of the film, she is also closely working in the production and financing part. It’s billed as India's first forensic investigative thriller with Amala playing a forensic surgeon. Athulya Ravi, Riythvika, Harish Uthaman, too, are going to be seen in pivotal roles in Cadaver.

Amala has just signed on for Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘VSP 33’ (working title) written and directed by debutant Venkata Krishna Roghanth, a former assistant of SP Jhananathan. Sethupathi plays a musician in this big-budget flick and will be sharing screen space with Amala for the first time.