From Mani Ratnam to Mysskin, Aditi Rao Hydari rolls on

Aditi Rao Hydari was highly impressive in Kaatru Veliyidai and enthralled one and all with her looks and terrific lip sync for her Tamil lines. Though the film tanked at the box office, Aditi shined in all the song sequences. She will also be seen in director Mani Ratnam's upcoming Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, playing a journalist named Parvathy who gets into an affair with the character played by Arvind Swami. Apart from that, she is also shooting for Antariksham, Telugu cinema's first space film being directed by Sankalp Reddy and also starring Varun Tej and Lavanya Reddy.

Adding to the long list, Aditi has now signed her next Tamil film. It will be directed by Mysskin, with PC Sreeram in charge of the cinematography. Udhay Stalin will be playing the lead role while director Ram would also be seen in a different avatar as an actor in this yet-untitled film which will commence its shoot soon.

After working with Mani Ratnam, it will be a nice jump for Aditi who sounded really excited about bagging a film with Mysskin. She calls herself as a director's actor and is thrilled with all the opportunities that she is getting.