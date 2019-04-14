From Santosh Sivan to Jiiva to Nayanthara, young editor Lawrence Kishore is busy!

Lmk April 14 2019, 1.42 pm April 14 2019, 1.42 pm

Among the young editors in Tamil cinema, Lawrence Kishore figures prominently in the lot. He made a mark with his work in the hit horror thriller Aval back in 2017. He is now busy with a bunch of diverse films belonging to different genres. In a brief chat with us, Lawrence sounded very kicked about his slate of films. Over to him, “Director Rathina Siva (who did Rekka with Vijay Sethupathi) is very strong in getting the right emotions from his actors. The emotional aspect has worked out big time in our next film, Seeru starring Jiiva. About 40% of the film’s shoot has been completed and the action scenes have come out particularly well. Seeru will be a proper commercial film with a message, and LKG's producer, Vels Film International, is producing it."

"I’m also done with Santosh Sivan sir’s next directorial, titled Sin. It will be a relationship drama, and will soon start doing its rounds on the film festival circuit. Cinderella with Raai Laxmi in the lead is also shaping up well and we are about 40% done with the shoot of this horror fantasy flick. The film’s director Vinod is a former associate of SJ Suryah. I’ve also signed on for Madhayanai Kootam director Vikram Sugumaran’s next film with Shanthanu in the lead role; this one has a very strong script and I’m eagerly looking forward to the rushes”, said Lawrence.

Lawrence Kishore’s next release will mostly be Vikram Prabhu’s Asuraguru which is planning an opening in May. This heist thriller, in which the actor plays a courier boy with a unique habit related to money, has a locked runtime of around 1 hour 55 minutes. The young editor also informs us that he will be editing Aval director Milind Rau’s next film (a crime thriller) which has been planned with 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead role. This film is already generating a lot of excitement in Kollywood circles for its never seen before the script.