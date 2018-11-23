Frustrated Thala Ajith fans vent their anger on his manager

Thala Ajith’s fans are quite frustrated as they aren’t getting any new official updates from Viswasam despite the film’s shoot coming to an end. They are expecting new posters, a motion poster, a teaser, a single and finally the audio and the trailer as is the norm, at regular intervals, as the film’s release is just about 50 days away.

Viswasam’s production house Sathya Jyoti Films has just released two posters officially so far, that too to mixed response. They aren’t giving any timeline either on when one can expect the afore mentioned goodies from the film. The progress of the film has been largely covered in secrecy so far.

Some Ajith fans are in fact contacting the production house and Ajith’s manager Mr Suresh Chandra to know more about the film’s marketing and promotional plans. A recording of one such phone call of a fan contacting Suresh Chandra has been leaked online, and one can hear Suresh losing his cool and talking in quite a rude, confronting manner to the fan who asks him when the next poster or update from the film would be released.

We just hope that the Viswasam team acts promptly and satiates the appetite of Ajith’s huge mass of fans, who unconditionally love him and give his films massive openings unfailingly.

Viswasam is currently in the post production stage with director Siva and the other busy technicians. Ajith meanwhile took off to Goa a few days back with his family on a brief vacation.