It is well-known that director Yogaraj Bhat is all ready to direct the sequel to his hit film Gaalipata, which released in 2008. It is also known that Sharan and Rishi had been roped in to replace Ganesh and Diganth, who starred in the first film. Fans were pretty excited when the news of the sequel came out. However, a lot of reports stated that the fans wanted to see the original cast in the sequel too. Talking to a leading media portal, the producer revealed that since the fans wanted the original cast in the sequel, that is what has been done! This means that now the sequel will see none other than Ganesh and Diganth back together.

Mahesh Danannavar, who is making his debut as a producer with this sequel, told the leading media, “Last December, when an announcement was made about Yogaraj Bhat helming Gaalipata 2 and it also being the film marking my debut as a producer, created a lot of buzz. However, the audience had a mixed reaction when it came to the casting. Bhat’s Gaalipata released in 2008, to highly positive reviews. Viewers appreciated the overall performances and connected well with these actors and expected to see the same set of stars in the sequel too. The director too felt the script demanded the original cast. The purpose of a film is to entertain the audience and we only want to go by their demands. After much thought, we decided that it’s best to have Ganesh and Diganth on board.”