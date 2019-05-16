Gaganam actress Poonam Kaur and politician Lakshmi Parvathi harassed by same man!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 7.44 pm May 16 2019, 7.44 pm

Actress Poonam Kaur, who is known for her movies in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, has recently been in the news for an alleged audio clip of her talking ill of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Following different channels and social media platforms misquoting her and giving out inappropriate news on her, Poonam approached the Police and filed a complaint against these miscreants with the Cyber Crime Wing. Recently, politician Lakshmi Parvathi, a leader in the YSRC party, was also harassed online by a group of unknown persons. She met DGP Mahender Reddy and filed a complaint against these people for sexual harassment on social media.

Lakshmi Parvathi had listed a man by the name of Koti and had demanded that he be penalized severely. She had also filed a complaint against two channels for propagating wrong news about her, including some false audio clips. On investigating these two cases, the Police found that the person harassing both these women was the same man. Talking about this, a social activist states, "It has come to light that the man Koti is responsible for these false audio clips circulating about both Poonam Kaur and Lakshmi Parvathi. The man is currently absconding and the search is on to track him down." Meanwhile, there are reports that another man, an associate of Koti, is also involved in this issue.

Some sections of the media claim that the audio clip has Poonam Kaur having a conversation with somebody else, reportedly throwing allegations against the Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan. The actress claims that the audio clip has been doctored and she adds that it has been done by some people wanting to gather political mileage and shame her. Such instances of celebrities being targeted on social media have become very common, of late. This has to stop and can be done if the authorities take stringent action.