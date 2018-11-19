Gaja Cyclone : Suriya, Karthi, Jyotika, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan make generous donations

It’s the season of rains in Tamil Nadu. While Chennai is yet to receive any rains of note, the Southern parts of the state, especially the Delta regions which are crucial to the state’s farming economy, were left ravaged by the Gaja cyclone. People’s livelihood has been hit in a big way.

There is a feeling that the national and state media isn’t giving enough coverage to what is happening in South TN. However, Tamil youngsters have become really vocal and active on social media to mobilise some attention and gather momentum towards relief efforts. Tamil film celebrities have also started pitching in with generous donations.

The Sivakumar family, comprising the actor and his sons Suriya, Karthi, Suriya’s wife Jyotika, and their production house, 2D Entertainment, has donated a sum of 50 Lakhs through NGOs towards relief efforts. Vijay Sethupathi has come forward to donate 25 Lakhs worth essential commodities and goods as immediate relief. He will provide emergency lamps to the affected areas. His fans will help restore the orchards and coconut grooves which have been destroyed by the cyclone.

Sivakarthikeyan has donated 10 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund and sent relief materials worth 10 lakhs to the people affected, through his fans club. We are sure that a lot more actors will come forward with their donations now. Hats off to these early birds for setting the right example.