Gaja Cyclone: Vishal follows Mahesh Babu's footsteps, adopts a village

Despite his numerous film commitments and roles at the TFPC and the Nadigar Sangam, Vishal is an actor who is always involved in philanthropic activities for the betterment of the society. Recently, the actor has also kicked off a socially responsible show on Sun TV called Naam Iruvar, which helps the downtrodden regain confidence in life through a special celebrity guest every week.

Now, Vishal has stated that he would be adopting a village called Kaarkavaiyal in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. The actor stated that he would bring back the village to normalcy from its devastated state after the Gaja cyclone, and would also make efforts on turning it into a model village that would have several technical developments too.

In the recent past, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu was in the news for adopting his own village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. Under the ‘Smart Village – Smart Ward’ programme, Mahesh has started developments worth more than Rs 2 crore which will include an Anganwadi building, a community hall, additional classrooms in the local school, development of roads, better drainage systems and pipelines. Using this as a demo, the actor has shown interest to adopt and develop more villages in the future.