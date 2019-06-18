In Com Staff June 18 2019, 11.40 pm June 18 2019, 11.40 pm

It is well-known that R Madhavan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since it was announced. Madhavan has even shared his transformation for the film on his social media page and it truly is commendable. The much-anticipated film will mark Madhavan's directorial debut as well. As is already known Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on one of the legendary ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan. The film has been shot in various countries and currently, the team is shooting the last schedule in Serbia. Now, the actor has posted another interesting update regarding the film! Madhavan revealed that Game of Thrones actor Ron Donachie and Downton Abbey fame Phyllis Logan, are now a part of his film!

The actor put up a picture along with these two talented actors and wrote that it was a wealth of experience and honour to work with them. He also thanked them for being a part of his film. Well, it looks like there’s something even more now to look forward to! Actress Simran Bagga will play the character of Meena Nambi, wife of Nambi Narayanan. The two are reuniting once again after 17 long years. They came together in Mani Ratnam’s 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal. Madhavan will be seen in three different looks in the film and has undergone a huge physical transformation to look like a 70-year-old man.