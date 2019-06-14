Director Ashwin Saravanan is the best example of perseverance and positive energy. Although his debut film Maya with Nayanthara was a roaring success, which also paved way for his good name in the industry and among audiences, his second film Iravaakaalam has been in the cans for quite some time now, due to financial reasons on the production side. Not one to be cowed down, the young director has now completed his third film - Game Over, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu featuring Taapsee in the lead, which is hitting the screens this week. The press show that was held three days ahead of the theatrical release only reiterates the confidence the director has over this project. The film has been getting glowing reviews from the press. In a recent media interaction, Ashwin opened up about Nayanthara’s contribution in Maya, Taapsee's in Game Over and the voice-over artist Deepa Venkat’s role in his films.
It is not easy to direct a top star like Nayanthara in one's very first film. Ashwin attributed this to his producers when he says, "I should say I was fortunate to have gotten Nayanthara on board for my debut film itself. The production side helped me in this regard; otherwise, I could not have approached her. They pushed me to meet her. Nayanthara did not need my story but my story needed her. I am glad that she agreed to be a part of Maya!"Coming to Game Over, Ashwin states, "Taapsee has done a brilliant job in the film. Some people say that it would have been nice if an artist understands the language in which he or she is acting. Yes, it is indeed a luxury. But in such situations, there are certain aspects that such a star brings to the table, which the director might not have originally envisaged. This was the case with Taapsee in Game Over. Eventually, everything gets balanced out!" He also does not fail to thank voice-over artist Deepa Venkat who has dubbed for Taapsee in the film. He says, "Deepa is a brilliant voice-over artist and I can relax when I give the job to her. Deepa has enhanced the character with a terrific emotional intensity in her voice!"