Director Ashwin Saravanan is the best example of perseverance and positive energy. Although his debut film Maya with Nayanthara was a roaring success, which also paved way for his good name in the industry and among audiences, his second film Iravaakaalam has been in the cans for quite some time now, due to financial reasons on the production side. Not one to be cowed down, the young director has now completed his third film - Game Over, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu featuring Taapsee in the lead, which is hitting the screens this week. The press show that was held three days ahead of the theatrical release only reiterates the confidence the director has over this project. The film has been getting glowing reviews from the press. In a recent media interaction, Ashwin opened up about Nayanthara’s contribution in Maya, Taapsee's in Game Over and the voice-over artist Deepa Venkat’s role in his films.