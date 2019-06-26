In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.03 am June 26 2019, 12.03 am

The young director Ashwin Saravanan proved his mettle with his very first movie, Maya. This movie, a taut and chilling horror thriller, had Nayanthara in the lead and was well received by all the audiences. He moved on to his next movie, Iravaakaalam, which had SJ Suryah, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sshivada in the lead roles. This movie, produced by Hema Rukmani and N Ramasamy under the Thenandal Studios Limited banner, is unfortunately mired in financial issues and is yet to see the light of day. If all had been well, this movie was supposed to see the light of day in 2018 itself. However, an undeterred Ashwin Saravanan moved onto his next project and we got to enjoy Game Over on the big screens. Now, we have an update on what could in all probability be his next project.

Industry analysts report that talks are on between director Ashwin Saravanan and the renowned production banner Sathya Jyothi Films to collaborate for a new project. Talking about this, one of our sources states, "It has nearly been finalised that Ashwin Saravanan would next be directing a movie for Sathya Jyothi Films. Talks are in the final stage and an official statement is expected to come out soon!" The success of his Maya and Game Over has made Ashwin one of the most sought after young directors in Kollywood, as of now. Game Over being a multi-lingual in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, has only added to his value. Sathya Jyothi Films are basking in the success of Viswasam, which had Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead.