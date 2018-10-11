Game Over: Taapsee returns to Kollywood after 3 years with this horror thriller!

After having a dream run in Bollywood with impressive films to her credit, Taapsee is back to where it all began. The actress returns to Tamil cinema with her brand new thriller Game Over, which is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame. Even though she has been doing films at regular intervals in the Telugu industry, she has been waiting and watching out for a terrific script for her re-entry into the Tamil scene And now she has finally found one!

The shoot for the film has just begun, and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year itself. It will be made as a bilingual in both the Tamil and Telugu languages, owing to how well-known the actress is across both industries. Taapsee took to Twitter to announce this new project, calling it an assembly of ‘risk takers’.

The first look poster of the film features the actress on a wheelchair, with a distressed look on her face. It is also noticed that both her legs are severely injured, in what may be the main cause of conflict in the film. Sanchana Natarajan, who is being appreciated for her role in Vijay Deverakonda’s NOTA, will be essaying an important role here.

Game Over is bankrolled by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment.