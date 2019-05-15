Game Over teaser: Taapsee Pannu is returning to Kollywood with a chilling, exciting thriller!

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 4.21 pm May 15 2019, 4.21 pm

Back in 2015, Ashwin Saravanan made his feature film debut with Nayanthara’s Maya, an engaging and twisted thriller that worked really well with the audiences. Though the yet-to-be-released Iravakaalam was his second effort, Ashwin is here with Game Over, his third film which will hit the screens on June 14. Game Over brings Taapsee Pannu back to Kollywood after a long gap, and by the looks of it, this seems to be a film that’s going to hit the target with ease.

Going by the teaser which released recently, Game Over is a home invasion thriller where Taapsee is torn between reality and her illusions. The teaser is wondrously cut with a lot of elements that remind us of the games we used to play in our early days, using tones, pixelated text and the cassettes. Taapsee plays a game developer in the film and is seen in two different phases – one of her normal self, and the second where she is on a wheelchair. The teaser does not reveal much about the storyline, except for the fact that it gives us the confidence to bookmark this upcoming thriller.

If you are the prey in this game, you better pray! Here's the teaser of #GameOver. #YouHaveSeenNothingLikeThis https://t.co/Q3tmBipSg2 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 15, 2019

The Hindi rights for Game Over have recently been acquired by Anurag Kashyap, which ensures that the Hindi version of the film will release simultaneously with the Tamil and Telugu ones. Game Over has music by Ron Ethan Yohann, cinematography by A. Vasanth and is edited by Richard Kevin. The film is produced by Sashikanth under his home banner Y Not Studios, in association with Reliance Entertainment.