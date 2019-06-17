Siddarthsrinivas June 17 2019, 5.32 pm June 17 2019, 5.32 pm

Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over has been the spearhead among the many releases in Kollywood last week, getting the head start at the box office. With the positive word of mouth that has spread all over, thanks to the excellent reviews, the film has got off to a decent start across all the three languages and is expected to progress well in Hindi and Tamil over the coming days. In Chennai, Game Over has got shifted to bigger screens, including the landmark Sathyam main screen which had started off screening another release of the week. Despite all the positivity on his side, director Ashwin Saravanan had to issue an apology through his Twitter page on Sunday night, when a user came forward by saying that the film had the ability to trigger post-traumatic stress disorders.

The user, who appreciated Taapsee for being a brilliant actor, said that the film has to have a trigger warning at the start, as it is a very emotionally stressful movie that can bring back bad memories. Ashwin apologized to the same, saying that it would definitely be added in the version which comes onto the digital platforms. In the film, Taapsee suffers from Anniversary reaction, a mental disorder that reminds her of the bad incidents that took place on a specific date, as it arrives every successive year. The film’s first half shows Taapsee trying her best to find her way out of the problem, only to complicate it further by going in to get a tattoo which leads to some unforeseen incidents.