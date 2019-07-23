In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.49 pm July 23 2019, 7.49 pm

It is already known that Megastar Mammootty will next be seen in a film titled Ganagandharvan. It is also known that the actor plays a ganamela singer named Kaladasan Ullas, in this film. This will be Ramesh’s second directorial after Panchavarnathatha and it went on floors in early June and now it has officially been wrapped up too! Along with the announcement that the film has been wrapped up, the director also revealed the first look of the film! Needless to say, the poster looks very authentic and Mammootty, as usual, looks perfect in his character.

Talking about his happiness on doing a film with the star, the director wrote, “If we really wish to make a film casting Mammookka (Mammootty), he will stand by you to achieve it.” The poster shows Mammootty sharing the frame with Manoj K Jayan. This film also has Dharmajan, Suresh Krishna and Hareesh Kanaran. The film has been jointly produced by Ramesh and ICHAIS Productions. Shot mostly in Kochi, the screenplay of the movie is jointly penned by Pisharody and Hari P Nair. While the cinematography is by Alagappan, Lijo Paul has handled the editing. Music for the film is given by Deepak Dev. According to reports, Ganagandharvan is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer film. Ramesh Pisharody made his debut as a director with the Malayalam film Panchavarnathatha, starring Jayaram in the lead. The film was loved by the audience and it did well at the Box Office.

Check out the post-