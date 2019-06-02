Siddarthsrinivas June 02 2019, 1.31 pm June 02 2019, 1.31 pm

Comedian-turned-director Ramesh Pisharody made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Panchavarnathatha, starring Jayaram in the lead. Soon after the film got good reviews and a positive word of mouth from the audiences, the director was roped in by Mammootty to direct a comic entertainer. Titled Ganagandharvan, the film went on floors in Kochi on Saturday morning, with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too coming down to share his best wishes to the team. Mohanlal quickly met and shook hands with the main members of the team, before they moved on to the formal event.

Though the teaser video of the film was put out long back, Ganagandharvan is only going on floors now as Mammootty had to get done with his duties for his big-budgeted period action drama Maamankaam. Ramesh Pisharody has jointly worked on the script of this film along with Hari P Nair. While the cinematography will be taken care of by Alagappan, the editing will be done by Lijo Paul. Along with Mammootty, actor Mukesh, producer Anto Joseph, Ramesh and music director Deepak Dev were all present at the function. Newcomer Vanditha plays the female lead in the film.

Mammootty is now looking forward to the release of his cop satire Unda, which hits the screens on Thursday, marking the Eid date. Shot in the forests of Kerala, the film is said to deal with the lighter side of the police force dealing with a very unique case of maintaining law and order amidst a Naxalite camp. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film has music by Prashant Pillai who impressed us with his work in Solo.

Mammootty has had a fantastic year so far, with notable films across three languages. His YSR biopic in Yatra was received very well, and he followed it up with a terrific performance in Ram’s Peranbu and a true blockbuster with Vysakh’s mass entertainer Madura Raja.