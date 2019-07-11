In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.08 pm July 11 2019, 9.08 pm

It's raining babies in the film industry and we aren't complaining! Recently, it was Kannada star Yash, who welcomed a baby girl. The KGF actor had kept fans informed with cute pictures of his bundle of joy; he even tweeted a small video montage from the naming ceremony. The little one - Ayra - is already amassing hearts on social media. Close on the heels of this, actor Ashwin Kakamanu, of Itharku Thaane Aasaippattai Balakumara fame, tweeted to let us know of the arrival of his firstborn - also a girl. The new daddy, who confessed to losing his soul to the infant, has the added fortune of sharing his birthday with his daughter, who has been given the name Avira Ruby Kakamanu. "All the cliches are true,” the Mankatha actor had written on social media earlier this week, “A switch goes off in your heart and your eyes start tearing up when you hold your baby for the first time.”

Now, Ganesh Venkatraman, who memorably acted as Prakash Raj's son-in-law in Abhiyum Naanum, has tweeted to let us know the name of his newborn baby girl: Samaira Ganesh. The name means the Grace of God, Goddess of beauty, etc. Well, Twitterati approves. Samaira Ganesh was born in the last week of June and we are yet to see a proper picture of the newborn. Incidentally, Indian national cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma's baby girl, who was born in December last year and was spotted on the stands with her mother this World Cup season, has also been named Samaira.