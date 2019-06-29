In Com Staff June 29 2019, 5.44 pm June 29 2019, 5.44 pm

Actor Ganesh Venkatraman married Television artist Nisha Krishnan in December 2015 after a brief courting period and their engagement in February 2015. Both Ganesh and Nisha make a lovable couple and are also very active in social media. Ganesh had also communicated a few months ago that they are expecting their first child. He regularly shares pictures and updates about important events in his life both personal and professional. A while ago, he took to social media to inform that he and his wife Nisha are blessed with a baby girl this morning.

While elaborating on the news, Ganesh had shared a very adorable picture of tiny pink fingers holding the hand of the mother. The photo was accompanied by a message that said that an everlasting and unbreakable bond has been formed and that his beautiful little princess has arrived. He gave further details that his wife Nisha had delivered a beautiful baby girl this morning (29th June) through normal delivery at 7.29 AM and that both the mom and the baby were fine. He also thanked all those who kept them in their prayers.

Ganesh Venkatraman debuted in Tamil through Radha Mohan’s Abhiyum Naanum as a Sardar and went on to do notable roles in films like Unnai Pol Oruvan, Thani Oruvan, Ko, Ivan Vera Maadhiri, Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru, and Nayaki to name a few. He has also appeared in Hindi films such as Tum Ho Yaara. These days, he is concentrating more on TV shows and right now is busy with hosting the TV Show Action Superstar in Vijay TV which is an action based reality show. On the other hand, although Nisha is a busy TV star, she has taken a sabbatical of sorts after her pregnancy. In.com congratulates the new parents Ganesh and Nisha on the arrival of their little princess.