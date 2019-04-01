image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Regional
Ganesh Venkatraman begins shooting for his Telugu film with Damarukam director Srinivas Reddy

Regional

Ganesh Venkatraman begins shooting for his Telugu film with Damarukam director Srinivas Reddy

Ganesh’s character will be very different from the ones he has done till now and that’s the main reason the actor signed on the dotted line

back
Anushka ShettyDamarukamGanesh VenkatramanNagarjuna AkkineniSrinivas ReddyTrending In South
nextPariyerum Perumal actor Kathir begins dubbing for his next movie Jada!

within