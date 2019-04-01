Ganesh Venkatraman begins shooting for his Telugu film with Damarukam director Srinivas Reddy

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 9.22 pm April 01 2019, 9.22 pm

Ganesh Venkatraman, the dashing model who forayed into Kollywood through Radha Mohan’s Abhiyum Naanum as a Sardar, has earlier been a part of good films like Unnai Pol Oruvan, Thani Oruvan, Ko, Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru, Ivan Vera Maadhiri and Nayaki. However, he has not been able to break into the top league of actors. Ganesh was a part of Bigg Boss Season 1 which gave him a lot of popularity. He has also worked in Vanangamudi directed by Selva that has Arvind Swami, Nanditha Swetha, Simran and others but that film is yet to see the lights.

Our sources now tell us that he has signed a Telugu project. “Ganesh will be doing a Telugu film directed by Srinivas Reddy. The shooting for this untitled film begins today.” Srinivas Reddy is someone who has directed Ganesh Venkatraman in his earlier film Damarukam, which had Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anushka Shetty. Apparently in the new film, Ganesh’s character will be very different from the ones he has done till now and that’s the main reason the actor signed on the dotted line.

As regards the cast and crew of this new film, the details will be revealed soon. Ganesh is a hard working actor who has worked in all the south Indian film industries. His last movie in Tamil was 7 Naatkal directed by Vimal Kumar with veteran actor Prabhu, Shakthi Vasu and Nikesha Patel as his co-stars. This was in 2017 and in 2018 he was seen in the Malayalam film My Story directed by Roshni Dinakar that had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathi Nair as the lead cast. We wish Ganesh the very best for his new Telugu film.