Ganesh Venkatraman pens a lovely note for his expecting wife Nisha!

May 27 2019, 5.27 pm

One of the most handsome hunks in South Cinema - Ganesh Venkatraman, has acted in over 30 movies, across six different languages. He has also acted in TV serials and his participation in season 1 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, made him a household name. He is married to Nisha, a popular TV anchor who has also acted in some movies and serials. Ganesh had announced through his Twitter handle sometime back that the couple is expecting their first child. He had also posted photos of Nisha and him going for pregnancy shopping with their family and friends. He had also posted a cute video of him listening to the baby's kicking from inside the belly. Now, following a baby shower function for Nisha, Ganesh has posted some photos and also penned a heartwarming note for her.

Being on the threshold of motherhood is both one of the most beautiful & at the same time overwhelming experiences of life ....🤰🤰

I know @prettysunshine28 that U are going to make a fantastic mother !!

📷: PLUSH studios#BabyShower#mommytobe 🤰 pic.twitter.com/JIagja2mrt

— Ganesh Venkatram (@talk2ganesh) May 27, 2019

The photos have the lovely couple looking positively radiant and the note shows Ganesh's heartfelt love for Nisha. He has praised her wonderful qualities and also stated how sure he is that she would be a great mother for their soon-to-be-born child. Ganesh Venkatraman was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 movie My Story, in Malayalam. This movie had Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles and was directed by Roshni Dinaker. Ganesh will be seen co-starring with Arvind Swamy, Simran, Rithika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan and Nandita Swetha, in the upcoming movie Vanangamudi. He also has a movie in Hindi - Guns of Benares, which has been completed and is waiting for release, for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, we hear that Ganesh Venkatraman is returning to the small screens as a show host. He will be hosting a show named Action Superstar, for Jaya TV. This show is said to focus on stunts and the promo had Ganesh performing some stunts and also talking about real life heroes. The show has begun airing and the response from the public is yet to be seen. We wish the soon-to-be-parents Ganesh and Nisha, all the very best!