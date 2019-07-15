In Com Staff July 15 2019, 11.00 pm July 15 2019, 11.00 pm

Nani has been having a great 2019 so far. His Jersey went on to become a huge hit and now he is already busy with his next - Gang Leader. This will be the actor’s first attempt at a crime comedy and fans are pretty stoked about it! In the film, Nani will be seen heading a gang of women of varied ages and involving in petty thefts. As the release date is inching closer, the first look poster from the film has been revealed! This has obviously gotten a lot of people talking, as it looks like something Nani has never done before!

In the poster, we see Nani surrounded by five women and girls of different ages. All of them are looking at something through binoculars and it does look like Nani is their gang leader. Nani unveiled the look by revealing that their gang will involve a grandmother and four other characters named Varalakshmi, Priya, Swati and Chinnu. He also took inspiration from the latest Avengers movie and wrote ‘Revengers Assemble’. Well, isn’t that cute? Reports are stating that the teaser of the film will be out on July 24 but no confirmation has been received about this yet. This film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravishankar, and Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers with Vikram K Kumar directing the project. What is even more interesting is that the cinematography for this film is being done by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, a Polish cinematographer.