In Com Staff July 13 2019, 4.20 pm July 13 2019, 4.20 pm

After the stupendous success of his sports drama Jersey, Natural Star Nani’s next release would be Gang Leader directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting of the film began a few months ago and the team had announced the release date of it to be on the 30th of August. On Friday, Nani, through his social media handle, announced that the team would be releasing their pre-look poster today, the 13th July. True to his words, the pre-look poster of the film is now out and has upped the excitement among fans.

The pre-look poster of Gang Leader has five hands united together with information that the first look poster of the film will be out on the 15th of July, the first song on the 18th of July and the teaser on the 24th of July. The five hands belong to five different women of different age groups. Earlier Nani had released a video wherein he said that the unit does not believe in giving gaps between first look poster, audio launch, and other events and that they would start at one point and complete it at the release point. The pre-look poster of Gang Leader also comes with the statement, “We MET We are READY We are the GANG & I AM the Gang Leader"

Here's the tweet: