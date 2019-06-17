In Com Staff June 17 2019, 4.44 pm June 17 2019, 4.44 pm

Karagattakaran will always remain in the annals of Tamil film history as a very special film that talked about Karagattam, one of the traditional dance forms of Tamil Nadu. The film, on June 17, celebrates its three-decade anniversary. Directed by Gangai Amaran and bankrolled by Karumari Kandasamy and Durai, it recorded humongous success at the box office. The major highlight of the film was, of course, the lilting score of maestro Ilayaraja which catapulted the film to phenomenal heights. Apart from that, the vaazhapazha comedy involving the veterans Goundamani and Senthil is considered brilliant even today.

Ramarajan and Kanaga played the lead roles supported by Goundamani, Senthil, Kovai Sarala, Shanmugasundaram and others. Director Gangai Amaran was quoted as saying, “My inspiration to do Karagattakaran was, of course, Sivaji Ganesan’s Thillana Moganambal. I have acknowledged this many times. Ooru Vittu Ooru Vandhu song was created based on a situation inspired by the Sivaji Ganesan film”. The film ran over 420 days in a theatre in Madurai and hero Ramarajan who distributed the film in the area bought even a theatre Nandana in Madurai with that money.

Another memorable feature of the film was Soppana Sundari’s car. About this Gangai Amaran says, “I wanted a car for the hero’s side to show that his side is richer than the heroine. I was also keen that it is rusty and old as I had already written scenes wherein a scrap dealer would walk across the car shouting ‘pazhaya eeyam pithalaikku perichambazham’. I wanted a convertible so that I can shoot the actors comfortably. But the production gave me a Chevrolet Impala of 1958 model. Later only I came up with the story of Soppana Sundari. I also had to be careful about not using the names of any actresses”.