Gangs of Madras Movie Review: Mildly engaging gangster flick, could have done better with crisper writing!

Jaya (Priyanka Ruth) is an independent woman who grows up to love a Muslim guy and become Raziya after their marriage. When her husband is killed by a gang, Razia - who has no previous experience of the big bad world, decides to take revenge. Marry this plot with a war between two rival gangs and we get an intense, gore filled revenge drama in Gangs of Madras! This movie is the second directorial venture of producer-turned-director CV Kumar, who debuted as a director with the sci-fi movie Maayavan, in 2017! As the title suggests, this is an out and out gangster flick which is set in North Madras and could seem a little similar to the recently released Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai but has a different treatment!

Debutante Priyanka Ruth has landed herself a meaty role and she has done complete justice to it. With a wide gamut of emotions to express, Priyanka excels in her performance. Almost the whole weight of the movie rests on her shoulders and she carries it with elan! Veteran director turned actor Velu Prabhakaran as Rawther gives a menacing portrayal but the character's intensity is not sustained throughout the movie due to some poor characterisation. One feels that a powerhouse actor like Daniel Balaji has not been utilised to his full potential. His characterisation has been done a tad haphazardly as it shines in some places like the pre-interval block but fails to impress towards the climax. However, in whatever is required of him, Daniel Balaji has aced as always.

Most of this movie's issues lie with the writing. It looks like CV Kumar has taken an easy way out by not fleshing out Raiza's character and just letting her go all berserk! However, he needs to be credited for maintaining the movie's premise and not backing away from depicting the violence as required.

Cinematography needs a special mention for in such a movie, the visuals and lighting play a major role in conveying the storyline to the viewers. Karthik, this movie's DoP, has put in all his efforts to churn out wonderful frame after frame and even the colour tone stands out! Hari Dafusia's songs barely warrant a mention but Shyamalangan's background score is apt. However, the background music seems to be heavily influenced by Karthik Subbaraj's gangster movie Jigarthanda. The editing by Radhakrishnan Dhanapal could have been better, which would have helped the movie a lot. Even the VFX in the violence sequences leave a lot to be desired.