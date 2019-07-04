In Com Staff July 04 2019, 6.00 pm July 04 2019, 6.00 pm

The film Garjanai began a few years ago and it was said to be the remake of Anushka Sharma’s Hindi film NH 10. With Trisha slated to be reprising the role of Anushka in Tamil, the project began well with TV star Amit Bhargav as the male lead. But for reasons best known to the team, the release of the film has been delayed and it looks like finally, Garjanai is all set to roar soon. Directed by newcomer Sundar Balu, SDC Picturz is releasing the film which has Vamsi Krishna, Vadivukkarasi and Sri Ranjani in supporting cast. Director Sundar Balu is all praises for his heroine Trisha and says that she shot all her action sequences herself without a body double.

Apparently, the entire film happens on one night. About the action sequences in Garjanai, Sundar was quoted as saying, “There are quite a few high octane stunts and Trisha was keen to do them all without a body double. In fact, her introduction will commence with a fight sequence, where she has to dive and jump on a glass pane. There are several action blocks but they are choreographed in such a way that they will be believable and not over-the-top. She uses her brain to overcome obstacles.” Singing hosannas on Trisha, Sundar elaborates, “The movie was mostly shot at night. It rained heavily the day before we landed in Kodaikanal, and although the rains stopped, the place was full of leeches. However, since the shooting had already commenced, she was ready to shoot without even complaining. There were even times when she was badly hurt, but she did not flinch one bit”.

Discussing his film, Sundar Babu said, “The story of Garjanai is apt for any action hero. However these days, women are doing what men are, even in terms of heavy-duty action sequences. In that sense, I would say Trisha has done a fabulous job in Garjanai. She has the right kind of fit body and an attitude that was perfect for her character”. Further elaborating Trisha’s role, Sundar says, “Trisha plays Madhu, a Western dancer who goes to Kodaikanal along with her boyfriend Amit Bhargav and gets caught in a tense situation. How she gets out of this is the story all about”. Looks like we would get to see Garjanai soon.