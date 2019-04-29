Garry Sandhu's 'Yeah Baby' makes it to the Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 5.12 pm April 29 2019, 5.12 pm

Garry Sandhu's 'Yeah Baby' was one of the most popular tracks of 2018 which was released nearly a year ago, around the same time. The song was written and sung by Garry Sandhu and the music was by Ikwinder Singh. The video was by Prince and it got released on Fresh Media Records' official YouTube channel.

Little must have Garry known then that his song will feature in a Bollywood movie right after one year of its release. Yeah Baby has been rehashed for the Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakulpreet in lead roles. The song shows all three shaking a leg to Garry's sung 'Yeah Baby Remix' which is sung by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar. The music for this version is done by Tanishk Bagchi and the rap is by Mellow D. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of T-series.

Though the video looks pretty colourful and pleasing to the eyes, we can totally see that both Ajay Devgn and Tabu are trying too hard to match steps with the beats of the song, rather it seems that both these actors have two left feet in terms of dancing. Ajay looks cute though when he tries to lip sync the Punjabi lyrics, knowing the fact that he's a Mumbaikar who hasn't been delivering any Punjabi dialogues for his movies ever.

It is indeed a year for Punjabi artists to rejoice as already a lot of Punjabi singers have ventured into the Bollywood music circle in 2019 and it has just been four months as of now for this year. God knows how many more singers are in the pipeline for their Bollywood singing debut.

Let us just hope that the remixed songs are atleast this level for the Punjabi music lovers to not be annoyed by the rehashed versions of their favourite tracks. Oh by the way this film has one more Punjabi connection, our very own Jimmy Shergill will also be seen in this film that is slated to release on May 17.

(Pic Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab)