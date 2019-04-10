image
  3. Regional
Gautham Karthik and director Sandy's Theemai Than Vellum shelved?

Regional

Gautham Karthik and director Sandy's Theemai Than Vellum shelved?

Theemai Than Vellum would the third collaboration of Gautham Karthik and director Sandy

back
Gautham KarthiksandySanthosh JayakumarStudio GreenTheemai Than Vellum
nextKalki Teaser: Dr Rajasekhar’s next promises a riveting thrill ride!

within