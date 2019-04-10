Gautham Karthik and director Sandy's Theemai Than Vellum shelved?

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 2.50 pm April 10 2019, 2.50 pm

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar broke onto the cinema scene with an adult comedy Hara Hara Mahadevaki. This movie, starring Gautham Karthik, Nikki Galrani and Sathish in the lead roles, was the first of its kind in Tamil cinema and was well received by the youth audiences! He followed it up with another adult entertainer in Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (IAMK)! With this film, the director explored an even higher level of explicitness for Tamil cinema and despite coming in for mixed responses, the movie reached a good number of audiences! The young director followed this up with Ghajinikanth, a romantic comedy with Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead.

Santhosh Jayakumar, who has now taken the name of Sandy, is currently busy with Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, the Telugu remake of his IAMK! This Telugu version seems to be a very true remake of the original and has as much explicitness, judging from the teasers and trailer released so far. The production house Studio Green had earlier announced that they would be joining hands with director Sandy for a clean family entertainer. This movie had been titled Theemai Than Vellum and even the title look poster along with the technical crew's details were revealed. Also, it was stated that Gautham Karthik had been roped in as the lead, marking it his third collaboration with director Sandy. However, we have an unexpected update on this project.

A leading industry analyst said, "There seem to be some creative differences between Studio Green and director Sandy. The Theemai Than Vellum project is now in doubts of taking off. We hope these issues get resolved!" This movie was expected to be an action thriller, without a female lead.

Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik who is awaiting the release of his Devarattam, is working on the rural entertainer Chella Pillai with director Arun Chandiran. Stay tuned for further updates...