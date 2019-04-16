Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan starrer Devarattam's second single release date is here!

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 6.03 pm April 16 2019, 6.03 pm

Gautham Karthik's last outing as a hero, Mr Chandamouli, didn't fare well at the box office and he is gearing up for the theatrical release of his next, Devarattam, that is directed by Muthaiah, known for his rural action entertainers like Kuttipuli, Komban, Marudhu, and Kodiveeran. Manjima Mohan plays the female lead in Devarattam and similarly, like Gautham, the AYM actress is yet to taste success. Her last two films, Sathriyan and Ippadai Vellum, failed to strike a chord with the audience and ended up as flops. Coming back to Devarattam, the film is bankrolled by K E Gnanavel Raja for Studio Green and the makers are targetting a May release.

The second single of the film will be released on Tuesday, April 16 on all the digital platforms. The announcement for the same was made on Monday morning on social media. This song is said to be a very different romantic number, Pasappukalli standing out from the usual templates. Music director Nivas K Prasanna is a promising talent who has delivered contrasting melodies through his compositions and we can expect an interesting number from the young man. The first single, Madura Palapalakudhu, however, was not a song that one might have expected from Nivas, but probably the genre and the theme of the film demands a song of that style. The length of the song (7 minutes) was also a concern.

Manjima Mohan's rural makeover looks good and it has fetched some good positive comments from her fans and followers. On the technical front, Devarattam has cinematography by Sakthi Saravanan, editing by Praveen KL, and stunt choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan.