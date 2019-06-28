In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.31 pm June 28 2019, 11.31 pm

It is already known that Simbu aka STR is all set to be seen in the Tamil remake of the hit Kannada movie Mufti. This film also stars Gautham Karthik in a lead role along with STR and is being directed by Narthan. The two are joining hands for the first time and even Narthan is making his Tamil debut with this film. The shooting of this film is currently on in Karnataka and both STR and Gautham are part of this schedule. Now, Gautham has updated his fans that despite many barriers, the film’s shoot is happening at a great pace.

Gautham took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of STR along with him from the sets of the film. Along with it, he wrote that despite the heavy rains, scorching heat and dust clouds, the team is moving forward with the shoot under the direction of Narthan. It surely is commendable that the team is not stopping despite facing extreme climates, all on the same day. This just talks highly of the amount of dedication the actors, the director and his team have! While STR plays a gangster, Gautham Karthik will be seen playing an undercover police officer. Other than that, not much is known regarding the film, which is yet-to-be-titled. There is plenty of hype surrounding the film and more so because the rapport shared between STR and Gautham is amazing!

Take a look at Gautham's tweet here:

No matter, heavy winds, scorching heat, pouring rain or dust clouds, all of which we faced today. We keep on moving forward, always forward. Under the direction of #Narthan sir, the Show goes on! pic.twitter.com/m5H3rjQPLl — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 27, 2019