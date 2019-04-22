Gautham Karthik's Devarattam promises to be an action packed drama, check out the film's trailer to know more!

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 6.01 pm April 22 2019, 6.01 pm

Gautham Karthik, who was last seen in Mr Chandramouli, is all set for the release of Devarattam. The film which also stars Manjima Mohan and Soori, is an action-packed drama. While anticipation levels are extremely high for the film’s release, the makers have now dropped the trailer and it looks like a typical violent drama that talks about caste-based killings! Filled with extreme action sequences, blood and lots of powerful over beaten dialogues, the trailer tells you that the film will be no different to director Muthaiah's previous projects like Komban and Kutti Pulli.

We see Gautham Karthik being a lawyer turned do-gooder vigilante who fears no one. He is out to provide justice and he will do so at any cost. The film takes place in a rural setting of Madurai and many scenes from the trailer depict tension between the locals. Gautham Karthik has been given a very rustic and rugged look for this film while the leading lady, Manjima Mohan, has been given the look of a simple village girl. We surely are digging Gautham’s look though! Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Films, director Muthaiah of Komban fame has directed the film.

Recently, the film ran into trouble because CBFC had requested the makers to change the film’s title as it was creating a controversy between some communities but the production house, Studio Green Films, decided to keep it nonetheless. Music for this film has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna and Sakthi Saravanan will be in charge of the cinematography while Praveen KL will be the editor for this project.