image
Sunday, December 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gautham Menon discreetly works on the Jayalalithaa biopic!

Regional

Gautham Menon discreetly works on the Jayalalithaa biopic!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 23 2018, 4.54 pm
back
Dhruva NatchatiramEntertainmentGautham MenonJayalalithaaregionalVikram
nextVijay Sethupathi opens up on his role in Super Deluxe and bats for transgenders
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan receives a special video message from Malala Yousfazai

Golmaal 5: The Super five are back with the next instalment to roll next year!

For Virat Kohli, wifey Anushka Sharma is the Hero of Zero