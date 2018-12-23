Gautham Menon discreetly works on the Jayalalithaa biopic!

Veteran filmmaker Gautham Menon, who has been under the radar for quite a while now, has been silently working on the Jayalalithaa biopic which is rolling out as a web-series. While Ramya Krishnan will be seen essaying the role of the late leader, Indrajith is playing MGR with Vamsi Krishna in the role of Sobhan Babu.

According to a source close to the team, “A big set has been put up for the web series, where most of the scenes will be canned. Gautham Menon has already completed a few important sequences which will take place indoors.” Very soon, an official announcement will be made by the director and the makers, through a poster and a teaser.

The Jayalalithaa biopic is already a huge center of attraction for Kollywood minds, as director Priyadarshini is getting ready for a film with Nithya Menon in the lead. Apart from this, veteran director Bharathiraja and AL Vijay had also announced their own versions of the story, but have still not zeroed in on the cast.

Meanwhile, we hear that Gautham Menon will soon be resuming his long-delayed Dhruva Natchatiram with Vikram. The director has plans to complete the film in time for a summer 2019 release.