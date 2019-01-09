Gautham Menon gets busy with an interesting acting drive

Gautham Menon is a name which has been an easy target for netizens and trolls online these days, thanks to the filmmaker’s horrible delays with his directorial ventures in Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and Dhruva Natchatiram. However, he doesn’t seem to be too worried about his work as he is now working on brushing up his acting skills once again through Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Gautham plays an important role in the film with his character name being Prathap and is currently shooting for his portions in Chennai along with Dulquer.

Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame playing the female lead. The film was initially planned as a quickie but has taken more time than usual to get done with its shoot, with the team now planning to wrap up the entire footage by the end of February. The film belongs to the romance genre and will have a new-age approach according to the makers.

Popular music band Masala Coffee, known for their viral hits which are a rage on YouTube, are making their full-fledged musical debut after composing singles for few films in the past. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is produced by Malayalam cinema’s famous producer Anto Joseph and is expected to hit the screens by the end of the year.