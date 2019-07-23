In Com Staff July 23 2019, 5.21 pm July 23 2019, 5.21 pm

Director Gautham Menon, who is known for his romantic films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Minnalae, has been lying a little low ever since he got into financial tussles over many of his films. In fact, his film with Dhanush - Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram, have been in the cans for a very long time triggering quite a lot of funny memes about the director. While one is not sure when his next directorial is going to hit the screens, we have information about his upcoming project with Varun of Oru Naal Iravil fame, which might boost the hopes of his fans.

Apparently, the Yennai Arindhaal director would be calling the shots for a film that will be bankrolled by Vel's Film International, featuring Varun in the lead. Our sources state, “Vel’s Film International which has been funding quite a lot of films these days, has roped in Gautham Menon to direct a film for their banner. This film will have Varun, nephew of Ishari Ganesh, as the lead. The film has been titled as Joshua: Adhyaayam Ondru, which will be a crime thriller that will be shot in exotic locales across Europe.” The title might remind the readers of a film that was announced by the director a few years ago with Vijay in the lead, which went by the name Yohan: Adhyaayam Ondru. One is not sure if it is the same script that has been used for Varun or if this is an entirely new script.

On the other hand, Varun has been a part of quite a few films. He was seen in director Vijay’s Thalaivaa, Bogan, Vanamagan, Neruppu Da and LKG. As a lead, he essayed a pivotal role in Oru Naal Iravil, which was directed by editor Antony and was the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Shutter. Gautham Menon on his part has also been involved in making a web-series on the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, featuring Ramya Krishnan in the lead. The first season of this series is said to have been completed and an announcement about its release date would be made soon. We wish that at least this upcoming project of Gautham Menon's takes off, completes and releases on time.