Gautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram

Fans are getting tired of asking for updates. The audience is on the verge of forgetting the teasers that came by. The songs have found their way out of the playlists and are being termed ‘old’ now. But all Gautham Menon does these days is release teasers and singles of other films, staying mum on his two films which have been in the pipeline for quite some time now.

First up would be Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, which went on floors in March 2016. When it started, ENPT (short form) was looked at as a project that would be completed in a short span of time. Guess what, just into 50 days of the shoot, reports emerged that close to 75% of the film had been completed. But then, silence began. Dhanush has gone on to complete three of his other films after that and has signed another three.

To everybody’s surprise, Gautham Menon came up with an announcement a few weeks ago stating that the film would hit the screens in Diwali. But as many would have expected, it was a statement of no value.

And then there’s Dhruva Natchatiram, which kicked-off on a high note and is expected to be one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. After three impressive teasers, every little update about the film has been super exciting. But from sources close to the camp, looks like the film will probably take another year to hit the screens, due to the financial and logistical issues that it is held up in. Vikram fans, if you’re reading this, we’re sorry to say that your wait is going to get even longer.

And as for Gautham Menon, we really hope you can pull yourself up from the muddle and bring us the end product soon. All we can do is wait.