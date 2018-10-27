image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram

Regional

Gautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   October 27 2018, 4.38 pm
back
EntertainmentGautham Menonregional
nextRajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 trailer to ring in much before Diwali!
ALSO READ

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s stay in Mumbai is all work and some play, here are the details

Blac Chyna empties her pocket to buy herself a $3 million mansion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pics from New York are all about winter love!