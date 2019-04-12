Gautham Vasudev Menon and Arun Vijay's project set to resume shooting soon!

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 8.34 pm April 12 2019, 8.34 pm

Classy director Gautham Menon gave Arun Vijay's career a much needed fillip with the 2015 movie Yennai Arindhaal. When the movie became a blockbuster, Arun Vijay's character Victor too became a hit with the audiences. His performance came in for a lot of acclaim and his standing in the industry went up significantly. Some time back, it was announced that this director-actor duo would come together for a new project. The speculations were that this might even turn out to be Yennai Arindhaal 2. However, this turned out to be a completely new project, which would have been his 25th. Without any official confirmation however, the project with these two is said to have actually completed a short first schedule of shoot. Unfortunately, due to some unforeseen issues, this project was put on hold and has been in limbo since. However, we have some good news for GVM and Arun Vijay fans!

Reportedly, this Arun Vijay project with GVM is being revived now! An industry insider said, "What was supposed to be Arun Vijay's 25th project was put on hold unexpectedly. However, now director Gautham Menon has completed his current commitments and wishes to complete this project with Arun Vijay before moving on to his other projects!" Earlier, Arun Vijay had mentioned that he would be undergoing a massive physical transformation for his landmark 25th film, this project with Gautham Menon! Arun Vijay is fresh off the success of his recently released Thadam and is also working in Prabhas starrer Saaho and a number of other projects. We hear that he is fast wrapping up his Agni Siragugal with Moodar Koodam director Naveen and will soon begin work with GVM!

Gautham Vasudev Menon was busy handling the shoot of his much awaited web series Queen, which is said to be the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan is playing Jayalalithaa's role in this web series, which has been going on for some time now. There are also a lot of expectations over the release of GVM's Enai Noki Paayum Thota, with Dhanush in the lead. He also has Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram and a project with Vishal for the Producer's Council, in various stages of production! Reports state that he has completed shooting for Queen and that the post production work is on!