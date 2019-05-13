Gayathri Raghuramm reacts to Kamal Haasan's terrorist remarks, gives him a piece of her mind

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 10.46 pm May 13 2019, 10.46 pm

Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan had taken the political plunge when he launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam and contested the 40 constituencies in the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the just held Lok Sabha elections 2019. In his political ideologies which have been communicated to the people through his campaigns and speeches, he had always come across as someone who is against Hindu philosophies. This has in fact taken many of his followers away from the actor in politics. People feel that this is not a neutral stand from what the actor has been painting himself for some time.

In one of his campaign speeches, he had named the terrorist of independent India as Hindu and the video has been going viral. This has ruffled quite a lot of feathers as this statement is made in desperation outright to appease the non-Hindus. Gayathri Raghuramm, dance choreographer and a BJP worker had taken to her social media handle to lambaste this pseudo secular statement. In a series of tweets she says that she respects him as an actor and her uncle but not such statements from him. She also solicited him to be the change and not just another politician.

I have too many backstabbers can I call them all terrorists. That includes u too @ikamalhaasan and India has been backstabbed by congress for many years, can we call congress a terrorist? We have had only acting corrupted political system so far from congress and u want to join? — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 13, 2019

