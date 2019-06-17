In Com Staff June 17 2019, 1.41 pm June 17 2019, 1.41 pm

In a sad turn of events, popular playback singer Gayathri Sreekrishnan took her last breath on Sunday. The veteran singer was 85 at the time. Reports state that she passed away at the Narinder Mohan Hospital, Delhi. They added that she had a brief and sudden onset of fever followed by a cardiac arrest. Gayathri was a very famous playback singer in Mollywood and she made her debut as a film singer through the movie - Rarichan Enna Pouran - which was released in 1956. Gayathri was also a voice artist in Kozhikode Akashavani. Moreover, she presented the Balalokam programme for children on the radio.

She was residing in New Delhi along with her son GS Rajan, a popular flautist. She was also survived by a daughter named Sujatha Das. The song that made her an overnight sensation was Nazhiyuripalu Kondu, which belonged to the movie Rarichan Enna Powran (1956). Her first solo song was Thekkunnu nammaloru chakka vaangi from the same movie. Gayathri was the wife of Carnatic flautist G S Krishnan, who was also the station director of Akashavani. She was born in 1934 and since her first stint in playback singing, she garnered a lot of fans. Many of them took to social media and mourned the death of Gayathri and also remembered her work.