The #MeToo movement has been creating waves all around the world for a few years now. Every other day some or the other actress or actor comes up with their horrific stories of the time they faced sexual harassment. Now, popular actress Gayathri Suresh has come up with a horrifying detailed incident regarding the harassment she faced. In a recent interview, the actress opened up and said that she has been asked to 'compromise' by a few producers in order to get films. She also said that women should give a fitting reply to such disgusting messages. Gayathri made it clear that she has not responded to any such messages.

“I’ve got text messages from producers who directly ask me ‘Are you ready for…?’ I usually don’t reply to such messages,” she told a leading radio channel. Gayathri said this was very common, and the people sending the messages should understand that she wanted to avoid them. “Avoiding such messages is the best response I can give,” she added. This is definitely not the first time that an actress in the regional industry has come up with such allegations. Parvathy had also earlier revealed the demands people made in order to provide opportunities in films. What’s shocking is that this is the sad state of affairs till now. Although it is commendable of Gayathri to address her harassment on a national medium and let everyone know that women are not afraid to fight back.

Parvathy had also brought up this topic in an interview to a leading media where she said, “Of course there is a casting couch in the Malayalam industry. I don't understand why it comes as a surprise at all. It is there in many other industries also. It's a reality; why are we even shocked about it? I haven't faced casting couch in any other industry, including Tamil, Kannada or Hindi, but only in the Malayalam industry. It was sort of an obligation. See, we gave you the break; and I was like, 'What break, dude? I already did my job and I don't think I have to do anything more'." We hope more and more women get the strength to fight back and smash such harassers.