Geetha Govindam director to join forces with the 'Stylish Star' next?

The director of this year’s unexpected romantic Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam, Parasuram Petla celebrated his birthday on December 25th, coinciding with Christmas day. The director is set to start working on his next film with producers Geetha Arts; the pre-production processes are already underway. This will be the director’s 3rd straight film with the production house. Tollywood is abuzz that Parasuram will be working with ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun in his new film. Allu Arjun has been lying low after the below-par run of his Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India earlier in the year. He will be looking to bounce back with a big hit. An official announcement regarding this new film is expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile the hero of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda wished Parasuram on his birthday, through Twitter. Interestingly, Sandeep Vanga, the director of Vijay's other blockbuster Arjun Reddy also celebrated his birthday on December 25th. This is quite some coincidence and definitely an intriguing trivia for Vijay’s fans. Vijay’s tweet was interesting and casual in his trademark style.

It must be noted that Sandeep Vanga has already started working on the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are playing the lead roles.