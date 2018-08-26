Geetha Govindam races towards Rs 100 crore mark!

Geetha Govindam made it to the theatres on August 15 and ever since then, it has been ruling the box office. Thanks to its fabulous run, the film is expected to gross more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. In its opening 5 days, it grossed more than Rs 50 crore and carried great momentum into the weekdays.

In its 2nd weekend currently, the film's total gross has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark and looks like it will soon hit the century as this Friday's new Telugu releases are no match to the Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika starrer, directed by Parasuram.

In Chennai city, Geetha Govindam is expected to cross Rs 1 crore mark this weekend; achieving another noteworthy milestone. In the USA, it has grossed more than 1.8 mil$ and is inching towards the 2 mil$ mark. The contribution from the US has been really substantial in the overall scheme of things.

Generally only superstar driven South films gross more than Rs 100 crore Vijay Deverakonda is a rising star who is still in his late 20s. To enter this elite club with a romance drama without any heroism or other mass masala elements would be a huge achievement whenever it happens. We shall keep you posted!