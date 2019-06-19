In Com Staff June 19 2019, 8.56 pm June 19 2019, 8.56 pm

Geetha Madhuri is quite a popular name amongst the masses. She is not only famous for her singing but also for her Bigg Boss stint. She has recorded more than 550 songs for various films and albums in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages, in the last 10 years. Now, it is already known that she is married to actor Nandu. The buzz is that the singer is pregnant and the two are going to have a new addition to their family soon! Rumour mills started going abuzz when pictures and videos from the singer’s baby shower surfaced on the internet.

Although Geetha has not officially posted anything or informed anyone, one of her friends reportedly shared a video and some photos of the event on social media. These obviously triggered all the rumours and fans have been congratulating the singer and her husband ever since. The singer met Ananda Krishna Nandu on the sets of a short film and that is how the couple got to know each other. After dating each other for a while, the two got married on February 9, 2014. Since then, they have been considered as the cutest couple on the block! Just like her hubby, Geetha too is very camera friendly and has participated in the Maa TV show called Super Singer and was also a participant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2.

Through both the stints, the singer showed off her strength and compassion, which was thoroughly liked by the audiences. Nandu is also a very popular actor and has been seen in many big films. The actor gained fame after playing the role of Ajith, in the movie 100% Love, helmed by Sukumar. The two make a really cute couple and have often given us some amazing couple goals. We hope to hear an official word from the duo soon. Till then, stay tuned…