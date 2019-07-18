Abhinay Vaddi, the grandson of the legendary Gemini Ganesan and Savithri and son of Chamundeswari, had made his debut in the biopic of mathematical genius Ramanujan, in 2014. The film was directed by Gnana Rajasekaran and it touched upon the various aspects of the world revered mathematician that India had produced. Now, Abhinay is back with a film, which is touted to be an adventure thriller and also stars Trisha and Simran. Post his debut film, Abhinay was not seen in many films and this project is expected to bring him back to the limelight.
Abhinay has been a National level table tennis player and an avid sports enthusiast. This new film, which is yet to be titled, is directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan who had on earlier occasion helmed the project Sadhuram 2. About his new film, Abhinay states, “I play a swimmer in this film and I am quite happy that the character is resonating with what kind of a person I am in real life. There are many underwater sequences and I enjoyed working in the film. Simran is my pair in this film. It was a dream to work with her and she was so down to earth and supportive. It was indeed an honour to work with Simran and I consider myself very fortunate."
Ask about Trisha and Abhinay says, “Trisha is a good friend of mine and I have many combination scenes with her in the film. As is known to all, she is such a sweet person and also a wonderful co-star. We had lots of fun shooting for the film.” Abhinay also is aware of the legacy that he has to carry, being the grandson of two of the great actors of the industry, Gemini Ganesan and Savithri. He says, “That’s the reason, I am very choosy about my films because I don’t want people to say that the grandson of Gemini and Savithri has a wrong choice.” Talking about his other projects, Abhinay has a psychological thriller Michael Aagiya Naan, directed by RK with Vasundhara as his pair and a comedy entertainer with editor-turned-filmmaker Athiyappan Shiva with Shruti Venkat as his romantic counterpart. Wishing Abhinay Vaddi the best!Read More