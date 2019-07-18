In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.06 pm July 18 2019, 9.06 pm

Abhinay Vaddi, the grandson of the legendary Gemini Ganesan and Savithri and son of Chamundeswari, had made his debut in the biopic of mathematical genius Ramanujan, in 2014. The film was directed by Gnana Rajasekaran and it touched upon the various aspects of the world revered mathematician that India had produced. Now, Abhinay is back with a film, which is touted to be an adventure thriller and also stars Trisha and Simran. Post his debut film, Abhinay was not seen in many films and this project is expected to bring him back to the limelight.

Abhinay has been a National level table tennis player and an avid sports enthusiast. This new film, which is yet to be titled, is directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan who had on earlier occasion helmed the project Sadhuram 2. About his new film, Abhinay states, “I play a swimmer in this film and I am quite happy that the character is resonating with what kind of a person I am in real life. There are many underwater sequences and I enjoyed working in the film. Simran is my pair in this film. It was a dream to work with her and she was so down to earth and supportive. It was indeed an honour to work with Simran and I consider myself very fortunate."