Generous Suriya meets his fan suffering from muscular dystrophy

It wasn’t just a dream come true moment for young painting wizard Dinesh from Theni, but also one of inspiration. The 16-year-old boy suffers from muscular dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair. Despite his health issues, he has proved himself to be a prolific painter with many accolades and trophies to his credit. Dinesh had this long-time desire of meeting his matinee-idol Suriya, and he conveyed the same through a popular Tamil news channel.

To Dinesh’s surprise, his dream came true and he met the actor at his Chennai residence on Wednesday morning. Suriya was the one who arranged a car to transport Dinesh and his family members from Theni to Chennai. Suriya's father Sivakumar and his brother Karthi were also present during this heart-warming meeting. Suriya was in the crew-cut look that he is sporting for Suriya 37.

Along with many gifts and goodies, Suriya also offered some words of inspiration to Dinesh saying, “Whatever you dream, just believe from the bottom of your heart that it will come true. You wanted to meet me, and it has happened now. Now just go ahead and don’t stop dreaming big.”

It is also being said that Suriya will be taking care of all his medical expenses in the future. The 'Singam' star continues to be a real-life hero.