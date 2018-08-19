Genius - a story that was rejected by Vijay and Allu Arjun

The first look and motion posters of director Suseenthiran's next film, Genius, were launched on Saturday in a grand event in Chennai. The film is produced by Roshan, who also debuts as the lead actor. Roshan is a successful businessman and expressed optimism that he would succeed in the tough world of films too and that he is prepared to slog it out, no matter how long it takes.

Genius is said to be a social awareness film and will focus on children's education and how they are burdened by the pressure of expectations at a young age itself. Suseenthiran said at the event that he had narrated the story of Genius to both Vijay and Allu Arjun but that they couldn't take it up due to some reasons. He said that he was hopeful that Genius will become a big commercial success like his earlier two big hits, Naan Mahaan Alla and Pandiya Nadu. It must be noted that his recent films Maaveran Kittu and Nenjil Thunivirundhal crashed at the box-office.

Genius also marks the reunion of Suseenthiran with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after Naan Mahaan Alla and Aadhalaal Kaadhal Seiveer. Most of the director's recent films had music by D.Imman.​