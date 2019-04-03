In Com Staff April 03 2019, 8.55 pm April 03 2019, 8.55 pm

The shooting of Ajith Kumar’s current film Ner Konda Paarvai which has been happening in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad is complete and the film has gone into its post-production phase now. This film directed by H Vinothkumar is funded by Boney Kapoor for his Bayview Projects LLP is the official remake of the Hindi film Pink which featured the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead. Ner Konda Paarvai is also interesting because the much talented Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut through this film.

Music director Ghibran recently met Thala Ajith Kumar and had shared a picture with him. Apparently bowled over by the goodness of the actor, Ghibran had stated that it was such a fanboy moment for the composer that all that he remembered from his interaction was the Viswasam hero’s words that they will work together. Looks like Ghibran had also met the National Award winner, the beautiful and the prolific Vidya Balan at the shooting spot.

Ghibran gets lucky as his picture with Vidya Balan gets clicked by Thala Ajith Kumar

Ghibran had shared a photo of him with Vidya Balan and he had said that he was not able to pose for the picture as it was taken by Ajith himself. We all know that Ajith is a professional cameraman and has shot many photos of those who have worked with him. Ghibran indeed must be a very lucky man to have been snapped by Thala himself. With his other projects coming up, perhaps Ajith could use the services of Ghibran in the department of music in his upcoming films. We will wait for an announcement. Meanwhile Ner Konda Paarvai is slated to release on the 10of August.