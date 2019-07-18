In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.14 pm July 18 2019, 5.14 pm

Music composer Ghibran has come a long way since his debut, way back in 2011, with director Sargunam’s Vaagai Sooda Vaa. He has earned the name of a composer whose tunes would sure turn out to be hum worthy and repeat-listening worthy too. With impressive musical scores in the films like Amara Kaaviyam, Thirumanam Enum Nikkah, Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Uthama Villain, and Papanasam, Ghibran’s twenty-fifth film is this week’s release Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva and featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan, and others. An elated Ghibran talks about the music of Kadaram Kondan, scoring for Vikram and also his love for background music.

About scoring for Kadaram Kondan, Ghibran explains, “I am a huge die-hard fan of Vikram sir and I was very delighted to be roped into this project by Kamal sir. Kadaram Kondan is a commercial film that has huge scope for performance too. Throughout the movie, Vikram sir has only one-page dialogue and therefore my music only has to speak for him and it should give the effect of a punch dialogue. It was very exciting to score for Kadaram Kondan, especially as a fan of Vikram sir!” Ghibran had earlier scored for Rajesh Selva’s Thoongavanam as well and on a comparative note, he says, “Thoongavanam was a completely action-oriented film with intense characters. But in Kadaram Kondan, all the characters are driven by emotions. As for music, there may be stylistic similarities like the usage of EDM but as an original soundtrack, Kadaram Kondan will stand out.”

Background music has always been Ghibran’s forte and he has been lauded for that. On this, the composer says that it was Rajinikanth’s Thalapathy which made him understand the value of background music. He elaborates, “I have been in love with BGMs from my childhood. One day I was watching Thalapathy on TV and there was a fight scene going on. Since some visitors had come in, I had muted it but felt the fight had no effect at all. The visuals without music could hardly create the impact of the original version. That was when I realized that background score can either elevate a scene or kill it. This thought motivated me to learn orchestral scores.” We wish all success for Ghibran’s silver jubilee film.