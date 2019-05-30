Giant 215 feet NGK Suriya cutout will make your jaws drop

Lmk May 30 2019, 5.30 pm May 30 2019, 5.30 pm

Fans of Indian movie stars go to any lengths to show the love that they have for their beloved star. Cutouts and banners at the time of a film’s release is an age-old tradition that fans follow with much gusto. In South India, this cutout/banner tradition is particularly strong. Rival fan groups try to outdo each other in their efforts to put the best possible cutouts and banners for their favourite stars. At the time of Sarkar’s release, Vijay’s fans in Kerala put up a huge 175 feet high cutout and it was said to be the tallest cutout ever for a movie star. Now, fans of Suriya belonging to Tiruttani in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu have put up a massive 215 feet cutout for the NGK star. This is now the tallest cutout ever for a movie star. This wooden cutout is quite a sight and has been hand-painted completely. Fans have been working for the past couple of months, in this regard.

This NGK Suriya cutout will be unveiled officially with a grand celebration on the afternoon of May 30, on the eve of NGK’s release on Friday. But pictures of the final ready cutout are going viral on social media already, and have attracted a lot of attention from the media and all movie buffs. This is certainly a great effort and it’s also nice to hear Suriya fans say that they procured all the necessary official permission to put this cutout up. They also apparently made sure to not cause any nuisance to the public during the work process.

NGK will be having a grand release on Friday. Being Suriya’s first release in almost 1.5 years, the excitement among fans is evident and it’s manifesting itself in the form of such a giant cutout.